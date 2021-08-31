Branson Police release video of potential suspect in May double homicide

BRANSON, Mo.- The Branson Police Department has released security video of the person they believe is the suspect in a double homicide from May behind the Famous Dave’s restaurant on 76 Country Blvd.

According to the video, the suspect can be seen walking to the area where the crime happened at the time the crime occurred. Less than a minute later, the same suspect is seen running away from the scene.

The Police Department is encouraging anyone to watch and share the video to help police identify the suspect.

On May 29, two servers at Famous Dave’s, Krystle Buhl and Richard McMahan, were shot and killed in the parking lot.

McMahan was also the uncle to one of the 18-year-old men who went missing on May 25 in Forsyth.