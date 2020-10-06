Branson Police receive community care packages on ‘Night Out’ week

BRANSON, Mo. — What began as simply looking for coffee for her husband to have for work turned into a labor of love for Jackie Bright.

Bright says she originally got the idea from a video she saw on Facebook.

“It was called ‘adopt a police officer,'” said Bright. “I thought, ‘oh, that’d be kind of cool to do for my husband.’ Then I got to thinking, well, you know what, that’s cool, but it would be really awesome if I could adopt all of the police officers.”

On Oct. 5, Bright got to hand out gift baskets containing restaurant vouchers, free hair cuts and even tickets to local attractions to some of Branson’s finest.

Officer Kat Schmidt said the gifts were a surprise, but she expects nothing less from her caring community.

“We’re so lucky here in Branson that the community is so supportive of us, and we see if time and time again, not just now, but really every day,” said Schmidt.