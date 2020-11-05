Branson police officer receives statewide award

BRANSON, Mo.- Branson Police Officer Darold Donothan received a statewide award last week for his work in the department.

Officer Donathan accepted the LAGERS’ 2020 Local Government Hero Award at the Missouri LAGERS Annual meeting last Friday.

Donathan was chosen out of 23 nominees from across the state of Missouri. These nominees were selected for their values and dedication it takes to be the best in their fields, working as a public servant every day to make their communities better.

Following Donathan in the top three were the City of Monett’s Public Works Assistant Superintendent and the City of Columbia’s Assistant City Manager.

“This award was created to celebrate local government service in Missouri communities and is given to people who exemplify the LAGERS values of dedication, respect, teamwork, integrity, excellence, communication and accountability,” a press release states.

“Officer Donathan embodies all this award symbolizes. He is a consummate professional and strives to make a difference every day in the Branson community with a servant’s heart,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “This is a great honor for Officer Donathan, but it really speaks to the level of professionalism and dedication all City of Branson employees have toward our residents and visitors,” said Branson Police Chief Matthews.