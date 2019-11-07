Branson police launch holiday crime prevention campaign

BRANSON, Mo.– The busy holiday season is upon us and police are reminding everyone that this is also the time criminals get busy.

Police are using social media to help tourists and locals stay safe.

Starting Friday, the Branson Police Department will launch its holiday crime prevention campaign. They plan to use their facebook page to reach out to the community every week with tips on how to not become a victim of crime

Branson police officer Darold Donathan said crime goes up during the winter months all around the country and they want to stay on top of it.

Starting Friday on their Facebook page, the Branson department will feature a different topic every Friday throughout the month of December, offering preventative safety guidelines and tips for when you’re out and about shopping, while at home, or traveling this holiday season.

Vanessa Boydston at Tanger Outlet in Branson and she shared a safety tip she put into practice while shopping.

People tend to warm their cars up in the Winter before getting in them.

Officer Donathan said that practice contributes to an increase in auto thefts during the winter months and plan to address that topic as well.

