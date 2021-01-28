Branson police investigate fatal car crash involving a pedestrian

BRANSON, Mo.- The Branson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

According to a press release, the crash occurred Wednesday evening in the area of State Hwy 165 and Luster drive.

Police have identified the pedestrian as a 78-year-old woman from Taney County.

“The Branson Police accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident, and the investigation is on-going. At this time, police do not believe drugs or alcohol consumption were involved,” the release states.

The name of the woman has not been released.

