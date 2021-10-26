Branson Police Department responds to “disappointing” comments from city administrator

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The board of aldermen meeting in Branson Tuesday night was packed full of community.

Many were showing support for Branson police officers. Some were even wearing shirts that said “back those kids downstairs,” in response to a comment city administrator stan dobbins said last week that left police officers feeling disappointed and frustrated.

“I’ve been a policeman for 43 years. I have done this job far more than some of the kids that are downstairs that don’t know what being a policeman is about evidently.”

A statement that created a backlash.

“My father showed the optima of integrity last Thursday, and you impugned him to be a liar and accused him of creating hysteria. Sir, it is my conclusion that you are promoting falsehood,” said the Assistant Police Chief’s son Colton Schmitt.

Colton Schmitt took the stand, along with other police officers to share their concerns not only about the police department but the comments from the city administrator.

“In the past year alone, many I understand the number to be upwards of 16 officers have left the department. It is my conclusion that many of these losses were the result of broken promises and stifled voices,” said Colton Schmitt.

“These kids downstairs consist of fathers, mothers, grandparents, attorneys, veterans, trainers, crash reconstructionists, crime scene techniques, and all are good cops who would take a bullet for anyone in this room or in this community. Frankly, an assertion made after last week’s meeting which was used as a term of endearment was exceptionally disappointing because we all know what we heard,” said Branson Police Officer Dale Burnett.

“In my opinion, an apology is more for pr and his image than actually being sorry. In my opinion, Dobbins’ statement is an inexcusable, pathetic, inane, Freudian slip showing a side of him the public very seldom sees,” said Branson resident Gary Groman.

Dobbins did not agree with Schmitt and the mayor, as they both said Branson PD is in a crisis mode.

To compete with surrounding agencies, Schmitt says bp-d needs a higher wage.

No matter the outcome, officers want the community to know they’ll be there to protect them.

“Those who are able to continue under the circumstances will continue to put on the uniform every day and serve the citizens of Branson with the same level of devotion this police department always has,” said Officer Burnett.