Branson Police Department honoring fallen officers for Police Week

BRANSON, Mo. – Across the nation this week, law enforcement agencies are honoring those who have been killed or hurt in the line of duty.

Saturday, May 15, is Peace Officers Memorial Day. The day was established in 1962 and the time to honor fallen officers has stretched into an entire week.

Branson Lieutenant E.J. Jones said the department is looking for officers.

“Basically what we’re looking for is someone who’s willing to serve their community. A lot of people think that you know, police officers get into this for the excitement and the thrill, which, that is a big part of it, however at the core of every good officer, there is a desire to serve your community.” Lieutenant E.J. Jones, Branson Police Department

This week, the Branson Police Department is using social media to honor their brothers in blue,

Each day they will share a post honoring a fallen officer.

Branson PD has never lost an officer on duty but the department is honoring is Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh, who was killed last March while responding to a shooting.