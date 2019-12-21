Branson police celebrates graduation of new police officers

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department is celebrating the graduation of some officers today, including one with four legs and fur.

Thanks to the Vietnam Veterans Association post 913, a second K9 officer joined Branson police earlier this year.

The K9’s name is “Cobra.”

The veteran’s association gave the department $20,000 from an annual fundraiser and that money was used to purchase the K9.

After much training for Cobra and his handler, today was graduation.

Branson police say having two dogs now will allow them to give each dog time to rest and recap between jobs.