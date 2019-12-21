Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Branson police celebrates graduation of new police officers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department is celebrating the graduation of some officers today, including one with four legs and fur.

Thanks to the Vietnam Veterans Association post 913, a second K9 officer joined Branson police earlier this year.

The K9’s name is “Cobra.”

The veteran’s association gave the department $20,000 from an annual fundraiser and that money was used to purchase the K9.

After much training for Cobra and his handler, today was graduation.

Branson police say having two dogs now will allow them to give each dog time to rest and recap between jobs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories