BRANSON, Mo. — A man is arrested and charged for lighting The Peach Tree Inn on fire on March 17. The Branson Police Department said Nathan Gardner, 30, was seen on camera walking onto the property of The Peach Tree Inn in Branson, Missouri. The Inn is a three-story wooden structure and was housing several people during this incident.

Cameras recorded Gardner with his face covered going into the laundry room on the first floor where he cut a security camera cable. He then left the property for a short amount of time before returning to the backside of the building.

Gardner made his way to rooms #103 and #105 of the Inn where he poured a flammable liquid onto the floors and the concrete outside of the rooms. Police say he then lit the flammable liquid on fire which caused heavy damage to the rooms and structure of the facility.

Video surveillance cameras caught Gardner moving quickly to the rear of the building where he disappeared from the camera view.

Investigators said Gardner’s tax paperwork was found inside room #105, which received the most damage from the fire.

This made Gardner a person of interest and he was taken into custody the same day of the incident.

Police said Gardner admitted to starting the fires at The Peach Tree Inn. He claimed to have committed arson because three different individuals as well as God told him to start the fire. He is charged with one count of felony arson in the first-degree.