Branson pipe burst leads to frozen roadways, roads closed until further notice

BRANSON, Mo. — Gallons of water poured out onto Branson roads behind the Great American Steak and Chicken House off Highway 76 Wednesday, Feb. 17, creating dangerous slippery roads.

Nolan Fogle, the owner of the Steak and Chicken House, is still trying to figure out what went wrong.

“We had heat in the room,” said Fogle. “No accusations in any way whatsoever, but we are currently trying to find out if this coordinates with the random blackouts that they were doing yesterday.”

The large amount of water from the pipes froze roadways leading to Tanger Outlet Mall, forcing the city to close the roads for the time being.

“PD (Police Department) notified us around about 9 ‘o’clock last night stating that there’s a large amount of water flowing across Tanger Boulevard,” said Ben Stabo, supervisor of Branson Public Works.

Stabo said they have been working non-stop to keep roads safe.

“Oh, we’ve been working 24/7 since super bowl Sunday,” said Stabo. “With a partial of a Saturday off. Crews are still hanging in there. we’re still getting the roads opened up and we hope to have most of Branson cleared up and ready to go by tomorrow afternoon.”

Stabo said this week has been a challenge due to the extremely cold temperatures.

“It’s thrown a wrench in everything,” said Stabo. “Our typical chemicals that we use aren’t as effective, so we’ve had to come up with different resources to combat that freeze/thaw cycle.”

The Branson fire chief said the water in these pipes most likely froze with the freezing temperatures. The roads on Tanger Outlet are still closed with no time on when they will reopen.