Branson performers move their show to online

BRANSON, Mo. — The Haygoods have found a way to continue performing to keep their employees on the payroll.

Instead of the Clay Cooper Theater, they are now streaming their shows online.

“So we all kind of got together on the phone and said well what are we going to do now,” said Timothy Haygood, a preformer. “We can basically sit around and wait for this thing to pass, or we can get busy trying to keep going.”

Timothy says they film their videos while still following the social distancing guidelines.

“Even filming it under these current conditions, making sure that everything we do is complient,” said Timothy. “We’re not together indoors or anything like that.”

What started out as a way to stay busy developed into a way for their employees to keep making money.

“And then we started asking for donations,” said Timothy. “And the donations started pouring in from all over the country. And it’s been amazing because it’s enough that we can support our employees. we haven’t had to lay anybody off. It’s just been a huge blessing.”

One of the employees for the Haygoods, Joe Modglin, says he has total confidence in his employer.

“Trials may come along,” Modglin said. “No matter what pandemics may come along, they’re going to take care of their employees. That’s the security that I have in them. And they work hard to make sure that that’s taking care of.”

Modglin says he knows every employee will be taken care of as part of the Haygood family.

“The other employees that work here, they’re not just another employee, worker,” said Modglin. “They’re not just another number. They make us part of their family. You know, when there’s family functions, we’re there. When we’re at work, we’re working together.”

The episodes are on Facebook live every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Haygoods are also teaching this new business model to other local musicians and performers to help them get through this time as well.