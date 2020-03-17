Branson performers impacted by COVID- 19 closures

BRANSON, Mo.– A lot of shows have closed throughout the US to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Performers are out of work to keep others safe, but it costs them their jobs, and the worst part is, they have no idea when they will be able to return to work.

As local businesses are urged by the CDC and Governor Parson to limit public crowds to 50 people or less, many Branson shows have announced they will be closing. This has caused performers to lose out on essential paychecks.

Some performers will even lose out on their health insurance while they are out of work, but that is just the start.

Jonathan Edwards performs for Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel in Branson and says this impacts all of his coworkers.

Edwards says, “you know your box office people, your concession people, your ushers, and those people. You know you don’t know what to do with them. They can’t go with us on the road, so they’re looking for what’s next, and then you go well, I got to find me another job, but there are no other jobs left at this point.”

Edwards also says he invested money for new lights, renovations to the majestic, and signs for his show over the last few months. He says he was only able to put on one show last night. Now he won’t be performing there until at least March 30th, but this could change any day.