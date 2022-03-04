BRANSON, Mo.– Branson Police Department has arrested two adult suspects on Friday for attempting to solicit minors online, with one suspect being charged with sexual trafficking of a child.

Branson Police said Alliance Against Childhood Exploitation, an online group that focuses on exposing child predators, provided information on the two incidents to the department.

Rafael Ramos, 32, was arrested on Wednesday, March 2. Ramos was charged with 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Trafficking of a Child and Furnishing Pornographic Material or Attempting to Furnish to a Minor, which is also a felony. His charges carry a punishment of no less than 10 years or life imprisonment if found guilty.

On Thursday, March 4, 27-year-old Paul Thornton III was also arrested in an unrelated incident and is charged with Felony Enticement of a Child. That crime carries a punishment of no less than five years imprisonment without probation, parole, or suspended imposition.

“Please talk with your kids, especially teens, about phone and internet safety. Start the dialogue and make sure you check and double-check all safety precautions and settings for devices and apps,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said.

Both suspects are being held in Taney County Jail.