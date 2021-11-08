Branson officials believe car fire at the Landing started from possible gas siphoning

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson fire and police officials are investigating a car fire in a parking garage at the Branson Landing Sunday night, and they believe to have found a cause.

Officials tell OzarksFirst they believe the fire started from a possible siphoning of gas. The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. on the third floor of the parking garage.

Branson Police say there were no injuries, and it was only one car that caught fire. There were two other vehicles that were damaged from the fire, one being a total loss and belonged to an employee of the Landing.

The third and fourth levels of the parking garage are closed while crews continue to investigate what happened. There is parking security footage that has been handed to Branson Police to identify the suspect.

Below are images of the scene from the Branson Landing Communications Department: