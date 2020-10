SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parents can sign up their children for a eight-week PeeWee basketball course.

Branson Parks and Recreation says the deadline to sign up your three and 4 year olds is Nov. 5.

The season offers two weeks of practices and six weeks of scrimmage games as well as a free t-shirt.

meetings will be hosted on Friday evenings during Movember, December and January.

You can register online at the Parks and Recreation’s website or the Branson RecPlex.