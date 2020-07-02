Branson mural of “Bobertsville” is almost complete

BRANSON, Mo. — A mural of the old west in Branson is getting some finishing touches before the artists, a father and son team, return to Nashville, Tennessee.

Bobby and Robert Hollingsworth were requited by family members to help make a dream a reality.

The mural, called “Bobertsville,” features a town sheriff, a bank and a saloon.

Robert says the work has paid off and he enjoyed time with his family.

“It’s been just so much fun hanging out with my aunt and uncle that I don’t usually get to see, but Christmas and Easter time it seems. I love them to death and I hope they still love me after all this time we’ve been moved in with them here,” said Robert.

The family says they call the mural a labor of love.