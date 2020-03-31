Branson mother looks for missing son, $5,000 reward

BRANSON, Mo.– A mother in Branson is desperate to find her son, who has been missing for nearly two months.

She and the community have put out a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to finding her son David Koenig.

Tracey Koenig says no one has heard anything about her son since early February.

Tracey Koening says, “He is friends with the owner of the Peach Tree Inn. Gave him a place to stay for a couple of nights, and on the 8th, he had messaged a couple of people, not family but a couple of his friends. That he thought he might be in some trouble, might need some help. By the time those people were able to get back with him and got that message, he stopped messaging, and no one has been able to reach him since. We haven’t heard anything from him. No one has.”

David is easy to notice in crowds. He is 6’6, near 240lbs, and an amateur MMA fighter.

With no leads, Tracey Koening has turned to social media to help get the word out.

Tracey Koening says, “Thank god for social media; it’s been amazing. We’ve had so many people reach out to us to help. A lot of people that I never met before, but knew Dave, told me how much of a great guy he was and that he had helped them in so many ways. So they are reaching out and turning every stone trying to help.”

She says that is not enough, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, she is running out of options.

Tracey Koening says, “Right now, with this virus going on, we’re trying to put up flyers. I’m trying to get the word out to people who might not be on social media, and everything’s closed.”

These flyers she is putting up from Branson to Springfield offer big money for help finding David.

Tracey Koening says, “The big thing on this one is that there’s a five thousand dollar reward that some friends and people that we know have been gracious enough to help us with for anything that leads up to find David. It’s been an adamant couple of months. It has.”

Branson PD says the case is still open, but there are no updates.

Anyone with new information regarding David Koenig’s disappearance, please call the Branson police or the family’s tipline at 417-331-0143.