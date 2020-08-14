Branson mayor explains where the city stands with COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Mayor, Edd Akers, released a letter Friday night to inform the public on how the city is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Akers says the virus numbers released on August 13 are “sobering” Taney County has 490 confirmed cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19.

“The City of Branson has done our part by passing the face-covering ordinance,” said Akers. “Please do your part by wearing face coverings, washing your hands, social distancing, and following the guidelines of the Taney County Health Department for yourself, your family, or your business.”

Akers says the COVID-19 unit at Cox Hospital in Springfield is at capacity. The city is just now seeing a slowdown in positive cases despite having the masking ordinance in place for a few weeks longer than Branson.

“In my opinion, the Branson Board of Aldermen has taken unfair criticism for trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 by passing the face-covering ordinance,’ said Akers. “I continue to receive a majority of thank you comments from people who feel that they can now safely visit our wonderful town.”

The main concern of the mayor is tourism. Akers says the midwest and south of Missouri have had “major increases in positive COVID-19 numbers.” These places are were Branson gets most of their tourism.

On top of COVID-19, Akers says this time of year is when Branson usually sees a drop in tourism.

“These two factors may affect our visitor numbers in the near term,” said Akers.

At the end of the letter, Akers switches gears and welcomes the new Aldermen, Julia King, the replacement of the resigning Kevin McConnell.

King will be officially sworn in at the Board of Aldermen meeting on August 25.

Akers asks those who pray to “keep our citizens, community members, and our businesses and their employees in your prayers.”