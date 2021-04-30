Branson Market Days begins, vendors hope for more business

BRANSON, Mo. — Several vendors in Branson are taking advantage of the warm weather by getting together for Branson Market Days.

The event began at the Convention Center downtown on Friday, April 30, and will last until 6 p.m. Branson Market Days will pick back up at 9 a.m. on May 1 and go until 4 p.m.

Attendents can pay $5 at the door with free re-entry for the rest of the event.

Janna Goodwin, the co-producer of Branson Market Days, said after slow business last year, vendors are excited about the event.

“They’re just ready to get out and see people and do shows,” said Goodwin. “And I think shoppers are showing they want to be here and get out too.”

Masks are not required at the event but social distancing is encouraged.