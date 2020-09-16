Branson man lands in federal court for cutting down trees

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (News-Leader) — A Taney County man has admitted to illegally cutting down trees on federal land and then selling wooden posts to a sawmill.

Christian Gilbert, 24, pleaded guilty in August to theft of government property, a federal misdemeanor crime.

This past fall and winter, Gilbert cut down numerous eastern red cedar trees from land owned by the United States Army Corps of Engineers near Beaver Creek, according to a plea agreement in his case.

The plea agreement says Gilbert then sold the timber to sawmills in the area – including 381 posts to one sawmill in Bradleyville.

On Feb. 20, a witness spotted Gilbert sawing timber on Corps land and called law enforcement.

