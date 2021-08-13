Branson man charged with murdering Eric Williamson after burned remains found in car

BRANSON, Mo. – A man from Branson has been charged in the death of a missing man whose remains were found in a burned car in July.

Court records say 33-year-old Rusty Cain Harvey has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to a probable cause statement, investigators were asked to assist in the missing-person case of Eric Williamson. During the investigation, detectives found that Williamson and Harvey had a verbal altercation at Harvey’s home in Branson on June 11.

During that altercation, police say Harvey shot Williamson.

On June 30, Harvey was arrested at a family member’s home in Sharp County, Ark. Court documents say Harvey was found in the home barricaded in a closet and was found with multiple firearms and ammunition.

During a post-arrest interview at the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey stated he knew Williamson since they were 10 years old and that he owed Williamson $21,000.

Harvey told investigators the altercation on June 11 was over the money owed. Williamson was in possession of a handgun during the argument. Harvey said he believed Williamson was going to harm him or his family. Harvey then shot Williamson with a .22 rifle.

Court documents say Williamson’s body and car were moved from Harvey’s home and taken to a remote location in Boone County, Ark. and was set on fire.  

