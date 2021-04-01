Branson man arrested, charged for threats toward sheriff’s department

BRANSON, Mo. — A Branson, Missouri man threatened to injure employees of the Los Angeles County, California, Sheriff’s Department. His threats caused him to be indicted by officials.

Joshua L. Bippert, 26, is charged with a single-count indictment on March 23 by a federal ground jury in Springfield for his threats made between Sept. 20 and 21, 2020.

Police said Bippert’s indictment was unsealed and made public Tuesday, March 30, after his arrest and initial court appearance.

According to the U.S. attorney, Bippert’s charge is an accusation and not evidence of guilt.

The case is under investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles County, California, Sheriff’s Department.