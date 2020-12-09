Branson kids can receive free lunches until December 18

BRANSON, Mo.- Stoney Hays, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, says they decided to pivot their plans for December to supply free meals for kids in Taney and Stone County.

“There’s a great need here in the Ozarks. With a lot of the businesses being closed and/or operating at half capacity. The children and families that we serve at the boys and girls club are those families.”

The program began on December 1st. Since that time, the non-profit has distributed over 700 meals a week to local families in need.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks partnered with different local organizations and businesses to distribute and collect food for these sack lunches including:

The Brook Wellness Center

Kimberling City Senior Center

Beacon of Hope Church, The River Church

Lost Tree Apartment

Bull Creek Village City Hall

Forsyth Library

Taneyville Community Church

Below are all times, dates, and locations where free sack lunches will be handed out.

Children under the age of 18 can collect their sack lunch every day. The meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To help the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, you can donate at their website- https://www.bgcozarks.org/