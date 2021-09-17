Branson kicks off the 48th Annual Autumn Daze Festival

BRANSON, Mo. – According to the Downtown Branson Betterment Association website, Autumn Daze will feature over 80 vendors and crafters. The festival will also feature live performances throughout tomorrow, September 18.

Jay McManus performed with the Jersey Night’s of King’s Castle Theatre at Autumn Daze in downtown Branson. He said it was an honor to perform outside for the crowds.

“We can actually see the smile on the people’s faces down there which really helps us perform,” said McManus. “We can hear them clapping and screaming and singing along and yea we absolutely love performing outside.”

Booths fill the downtown area featuring items such as salsa, towels, woodworks, jewelry, clothing, toys, soaps, and more. There are even several new businesses promoting themselves in the festival this year like Summit Night Club.

“We see a lot of younger people coming to Branson, and we knew somebody was going to open something that targets that younger demographic: top 40’s, newer music, remix with DJ’s. And thought, if somebody is going to do it, it better be us,” said co-owner of the future Downtown Branson nightclub, Pierce Evans.

“Branson historically has been known for closing at nine ‘o’clock at night, so we’ve seen places do really well that stay open late, and so people are really positive about it. Excited that something is going to be here where they can dance, enjoy some drinks and come with friends.”

The new nightclub is scheduled to open on Halloween.