Branson judge dismisses all of Fulnecky’s lawsuits against the city

BRANSON, Mo.– A judge in Branson has dismissed all lawsuits that Attorney Kristi Fulnecky had filed on behalf of several business owners against the city pertaining to the mask mandate.

Fulnecky, who represents several openly-anti-mask business owners, filed the lawsuit in early August.

The judge ruled that the city has sovereign immunity, and the lawsuit’s claims that constitutional rights are being infringed is not enough grounds for the case to continue.

Fulnecky told KOLR10 she is thinking about taking the case to the federal courts.

