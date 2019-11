BRANSON, Mo.– According to a Facebook post from the Branson Police Department, the Branson Jr High school is returning to normal operating hours after it was put under a brief secure perimeter that was put into place on November 21, 2019, around 2 p.m.

The Branson Police Department was searching for a wanted subject that was reported in the area of the Jr High. The subject was not a threat to the school.

If you see any suspicious activity or feel unsafe please call 911.