Branson inns given deadline to earn business licenses before being forcibly closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — There are a few inns that have been given forced closure notices in Branson.

These three businesses have until January 23 to get a business license or will be forced to close their doors:

  • Polar Bear Inn (Lowden Street Properties) 3545 Arlene Dr.
  • Travel Inns (Travel Inn Apartments) 251 Expressway Ln.
  • Windmill Inn and Suites 2425 W 76 Country Blvd.

The way to get a City of Branson lodging business license is by passing a health inspection, a fire inspection, a code inspection, to pay all taxes and fees and present their state of Missouri issued lodging license.

The city will provide a written notice that will be given to the businesses through mail and in-person to the business location.

These notices specify that the city will reinforce the closure that will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 23. if they do not get a business license.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories