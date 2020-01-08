Branson inns given deadline to earn business licenses before being forcibly closed

BRANSON, Mo. — There are a few inns that have been given forced closure notices in Branson.

These three businesses have until January 23 to get a business license or will be forced to close their doors:

Polar Bear Inn (Lowden Street Properties) 3545 Arlene Dr.

Travel Inns (Travel Inn Apartments) 251 Expressway Ln.

Windmill Inn and Suites 2425 W 76 Country Blvd.

The way to get a City of Branson lodging business license is by passing a health inspection, a fire inspection, a code inspection, to pay all taxes and fees and present their state of Missouri issued lodging license.

The city will provide a written notice that will be given to the businesses through mail and in-person to the business location.

These notices specify that the city will reinforce the closure that will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 23. if they do not get a business license.