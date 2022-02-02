BRANSON, Mo. – Winter weather in the Ozarks has caused flight delays and cancelations, as well as poor road conditions, leaving many travelers stuck at their current locations.

In Branson, hotels are offering reduced winter weather rates to those stuck in town due to weather.

The Holiday Inn Express near Grand Country in Branson ((417) 336-1100) is offering a rate of $59 plus tax for one night.

Branson’s Best Motel ((417) 336-2378) is offering a rate of $50 for one night, although their rate does not include breakfast.

The Honeysuckle Inn and Conference Center ((417) 335-2030) is offering a rate of $53 plus tax. Their office is closing at 8 pm.

The Roadway Inn ((417) 339-3000) is offering a rate of $54 for one night but may offer a lower rate for hospital staff.