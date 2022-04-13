BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club will be hosting the Kid’s Fishing Derby at the fishing ponds at Eiserman Park on April 24th.

Little fishermen and women will take part in the event from 1-5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in each of the age groups:

3-6 years

7-10 years

11-14 years

Eiserman Park is adjacent to the Branson Community Center at 201 Compton Dr.

Anyone with children wishing to participate can go to the Branson Parks and Recreation’s website for more information and how to register. There is a $2 fee for each child taking part in the fishing derby.