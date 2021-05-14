Branson Home Show takes place after canceling its 2020 event due to pandemic

BRANSON, Mo. — Chateau on the Lake is hosting the twenty-fifth annual Branson Home Show. The event was originally scheduled for February 2021 but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Many local vendors said business is good despite not having as many local showcases over the last year.

Susan and Albert Froelich have never missed a Branson Home Show.

“Oh we come every year,” said Susan. “Just to get new ideas and improve on our home.”

Scott Earls, the owner of the Branson Home Show, said the vendors are from across the area and are fully stocked.

“We’ve got a wide variety of vendors and they come from all over,” said Earls. “We’ve got folks from Arkansas and Oklahoma and Florida. So they really look for opportunities to come and show their wares. Most of those are custom-oriented people, but we’ve got all kinds of vendors that are here. A wide variety of everything from construction to flooring to appliances. A lot of things in short supply as a matter of fact and our vendors here have those in stock.”

Many of the people at the Home Show said they haven’t taken vacations in the last year to see the stars, so some are taking a “staycation” to work on their homes.

“So instead of taking things and traveling or going on a cruise that we normally do every year, we’ve decided to redo our backyard,” said Maurie Gingell, owner of The Fire Place. “We’ve already started with a deck. Our next thing will be a spa.”

The Branson Home Show will open up Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m. and last until 9 p.m.