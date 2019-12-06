Branson Highway 76 gets a makeover and a name change

BRANSON, Mo. — Name changes to some major roads in the Tri-Lakes area are about to become official.

Highway 76, owned and operated by the city of Branson, will travel over Ozark Mountian Highroad, also called Missouri Route 465.

Also, over a section of 65 in the Branson area.

Ozark Mountain Highroad will drop the 465 designations and become Missouri Route 76. Route 376 will be extended between Shepherd of The Hills Expressway.

“The designation of 76 Country Blvd. is still going to stay, that’s what the city of Branson calls that roadway so that won’t change,” said Beth Schaller, an engineer with MoDOT.

Nolan Fogle, president of Fogle Enterprises that owns restaurants along the strip, supports the project but he does have concerns for tourists who may get a little confused.

“If in fact roads going around Branson end up with the Highway 76 title on them,” Fogle said. “I could definitely see an issue with our visitors having some confusion about where they’re going and where they’re going to end up at.”

MoDOT says the city of Branson is hoping to enhance 76 and make it more appealing to visitors.

The project should kick off next week with completion planned for March of 2020,