BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s Halloween hayrides and haunted barn will now be open on Halloween.

The hayride will open Oct. 31 from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. The haunted barn will open from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

This extended schedule is due to weather canceling the event on Oct. 27.

Tickets for the hayride and haunted barn can be purchased online.