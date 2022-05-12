BRANSON, Mo. – The victim who died in a fire on early Tuesday morning in Branson has been identified by the Taney County Coroner.

Teddy Fugate, 85-years-old, died in a fire that engulfed his home on Cedar Park Road in Branson.

The coroner’s report says he died of smoke inhalation and there is no foul play suspected.

Firefighters had to use tankers to haul water to the scene as that area does not have hydrants. Taney County Ambulance and the Western Taney County Fire Protection District Support Team assisted the firefighters in putting out the flames.

Part of the home collapsed during the fire and the home was totaled.