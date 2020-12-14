Branson family schedules kickoff of a 20 year Christmas light tradition

BRANSON, Mo. — One family in Branson will kick off their light display at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, as they have for the past 19 years.

The free light show is at the Bennett family’s house off Sherry Lane.

If you drive by, you can turn your car radio to 96.3 FM to hear Christmas music that coordinates with the nearly 10,000 flashing holiday lights.

Though this light show has been going on for almost 20 years, this will only be the second year the Bennett family will be asking for donations to give to the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society.

Roger Bennett, the Christmas light homeowner, said he adopted a dog from the Humane Society three years ago.

“We decided we would collect to help the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society and give those pets waiting for their forever home some treats and food and things that they desperately need,” said Roger.

Roger said it brings him and his wife, Kathi, a lot of joy to see everyone enjoy what he and his family have created.

“The neighbor across the street has her grandson sit in a window and watch it,” said Roger. “It’s just been a joy to see the smiles that we put on other people’s faces. Standing out there at night, you can hear the comments from the cars. It’s just a real joy to hear, you know. You put some smiles on some people’s faces.”

Terry Lansdale, the Bennett family’s neighbor, said he loves seeing the lights every year, but feels seeing them is even more important to everyone.

“It, especially during the pandemic, it’s given people a little bit of hope, a little bit of peace, a little bit of levity,” said Lansdale.

Last year, Roger said they collected four truckloads of leashes, collars, dog food, dog treats and more for the Humane Society.