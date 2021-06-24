Branson family restaurant honors Major League Baseball player and family member

Pzazz on the Point was originally founded by former major league pitcher, Jack Hamilton. Hamilton made his major league debut as a pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1962. In 1967, Hamilton hit a Grand Slam against the St. Louis Cardinals. He went on to play for the NY Mets, Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, and the California Angels.

Jack and his wife, Jan, owned and operated Pzazz when they moved to Branson in 1986. Jack retired from the restaurant and catering business in 2012 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Jack Hamilton passed away on February 22, 2018, but his family is continuing his legacy.

Jack Hamilton’s granddaughter, Kasey, and her business partner, Dominick Springer, now own and operate the restaurant well known by locals for its exquisite prime rib.

“It takes them back,” said Springer. “They remember what the prime rib was like and they remember what the experience with Pzazz was.”

Jack’s son, Kyle Hamilton, now cooks the same food his father did for nearly thirty years.

“He was a hard worker. He greeted everybody,” said Kyle Hamilton. “Everybody was a friend to him. So it’s a pleasure to do that and I know he’s smiling down from heaven right now.”

Jack Hamilton would autograph his own baseball cards and hand them out to his customers. Now a picture of Jack Hamilton’s iconic baseball card in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform sits on every table. His son, Kyle, says he keeps one right above him as he cooks the same food his father did before him.

“To have my dad hanging up, his postcard with his baseball picture on it hanging up on the cook line, so he’s always looking down on us so I’m reminded that he would want that same good quality food that we always used to serve,” said Hamilton.

Pzazz on the Point is located at 2820 Indian Point Road, 3 miles past Silver Dollar City at Lakeview Campground and is open:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.; and Sunday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. A breakfast buffet is served Friday – Sunday 8-11 a.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Pzazz on the Point offers a full service bar, huge covered patio, live music weekends, jukebox, and sport games, according to their website. Lakeview Campground is also building a new swimming pool directly outside the covered patio of the restaurant.