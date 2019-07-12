Branson facilities could soon apply for license to sell medical marijuana

BRANSON, Mo.–Voters approved Amendment 2 this past November, which paved the way for medical marijuana to become legal in Branson.

The Zoning and Planning Department is examining and making sure that all of the rules and regulations are in place, such as the location of facilities and their proximity to churches and schools.

The official application process for licensing of cultivators, dispensaries, manufactures and testing labs is set to start starts August 3 and run until the 17.

340 facilities will be approved for a license.