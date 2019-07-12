Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Branson facilities could soon apply for license to sell medical marijuana

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
medical marijuana_1493981722515.jpg

BRANSON, Mo.–Voters approved Amendment 2 this past November, which paved the way for medical marijuana to become legal in Branson.

The Zoning and Planning Department is examining and making sure that all of the rules and regulations are in place, such as the location of facilities and their proximity to churches and schools.

The official application process for licensing of cultivators, dispensaries, manufactures and testing labs is set to start starts August 3 and run until the 17.

340 facilities will be approved for a license.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau