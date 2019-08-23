Branson doctor accuses Cox, partner company of Medicare fraud

SPRINGFIELD (News-Leader) — A Branson physician has blown the whistle on what he calls Medicare fraud at CoxHealth.

In a lawsuit filed in 2017 and unsealed earlier this year, Dr. Charles Rasmussen accuses the hospital system and two other Missouri companies of conspiring to make certain Medicare patients look sicker on paper to boost payments from the government.

Rasmussen’s claims center on how Cox, together with St. Louis-based Essence Healthcare and Lumeris, administered a program called CoxHealth MedicarePlus.

The program is one of a growing number of publicly-funded, privately-run “Medicare Advantage” plans designed to augment traditional Medicare with add-ons like dental and vision coverage.

With these plans, the government pays organizations like Essence fixed amounts each month for each patient participating in their plan. The amount paid depends in part on the relative health of each patient, meaning plan administrators get more money to care for sicker patients.

To read the rest of the Springfield News-Leader story, click here.