Branson debates Ozark Mountain Christmas marketing strategy

BRANSON, Mo. – In most cities, discussing Christmas preparations in mid-October may seem a tad early, but not in Branson. Last week the Branson Board of Aldermen heard from business and community leaders to share marketing ideas for Ozark Mountain Christmas.

Ozark Mountain Christmas began in 1988, when a group of local business leaders including the owners of Silver Dollar City, lit up Branson with marketing focused on spectacular theatre shows. For the last 27 years, Michael London has been involved in promoting Ozark Mountain Christmas.

“I believe that the town needs to refocus on Ozark Mountain Christmas and the music production shows all year long,” said London.

In 2016, Branson’s Christmas Coalition started marketing Branson as “America’s Christmas Tree City.” On November 4th, the city’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Branson Ferris Wheel kicks off the season. Every business is encouraged to incorporate a Christmas tree to attract tourists throughout the holiday season.

“We can estimate $20 million of economic impact annually because of the Branson, America’s Christmas tree city campaign,” said Ann McDowell, the marketing executive for Branson’s Christmas Coalition.

London expressed concern at the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on October 12th, that marketing for Christmas trees may hurt the local theatre industry.

“The idea of America’s Christmas Tree City has grown and grown from an idea to support Ozark Mountain Christmas, to a point at which all of a sudden the marketing seems to me and others to be focused on that great event, but causing the words of Ozark Mountain Christmas to unfortunately and probably accidentally to get diminished over the last five or six years,” London said.