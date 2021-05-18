Branson creates program for residents to report potholes, issues on roads

BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson started a program for residents to easily report potholes and other issues on roads.

Branson’s director of Public Works, Keith Francis, said the cold weather has led to more potholes in 2021. The “Report a Road” program was made to help potholes get filled faster.

“Checked it this morning, and we currently have 169 entries in there right now,” said Francis.

The program can be found on the city’s website. Once you are on the website, look under the “residents” tab, select Report a Road to pull up the form. There you can select if you want the city to pick up litter, mow, report a pothole, street repair or other.

“You could put a dead deer or something like that,” said Francis. “A dead skunk or a dead possum in the middle of the road.”

The Public Works Department will send requests to the correct jurisdiction if something is reported that isn’t inside the city limits.

“The county and the state are the two that we work with that automatically goes out,” said Francis. “If we see it’s a Hollister address or on that side of the lake, we call them manually or send them an email.”

Francis hopes this program will help fix issues faster and make roadways safer.

“See which ones we need to get fixed first, especially if it’s a danger issue, a safety issue, we’ll hit those first,” said Francis. “Typical potholes you know, we try to get to them as fast as we can because we know they are a problem out there.”

Reporting roads used to be handled completely on the Public Works website.