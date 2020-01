BRANSON, MO.– Barry and Camille Dautrich left for Sydney Australia on December 15th and were there for five weeks.

When they left for their Christmas vacation, they had no idea that one of the worst wildfires on record, would break out in the outback, while they were there.

The Dautriches Spent time in Sydney and Canberra. They stayed with friends for three days and then went on a cruise ship for 28 days.

They shared what it was like to be there when the fire broke out.