Branson community gathers for peaceful protest

BRANSON, MO- Plenty of protestors came out to show their support despite temperatures being above 90 degrees for most of the demonstration.

Protestors held signs up, were heard singing and even used chalk art to get their point across.

Dan Crane is 75-years old, and was out protesting today. He says he has lived in Branson his whole life. “A good-ole-boy holding up for the other police, always backing up the other police, not doing what’s right. That’s our problem.”

There were police at the protest today, listening and speaking with the peaceful protestors. Branson Police Chief, Jeff Matthews, says everyone in the community is on the same team. “We stand in support of the message as a department and I think most cops in the nation do as well because we’re all in it together. We tell our officers that we are part of the community, and the community is part of us.”