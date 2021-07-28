Branson community finds creative ways to stay cool

BRANSON, Mo. – With temperatures rising in the Ozarks, Thursday, July 29th will be the hottest day of the year so far.

For many, a frozen treat is a perfect way to cool down during a hot summer day.

Emily Kiser and her daughter Nicella enjoy taking a trip to downtown Branson to escape the heat with ice cream from Mr. B’s Ice Cream Parlor.

“She’s been getting hot out there, so she’s been looking forward to the ice cream all afternoon,” Says Emily Kiser.

Ice cream and the nearby lakes and pools will be popular places to visit this week in Branson, but another option for those struggling with the heat is the Salvation Army.

Steve Robertson, the new director of the Branson Salvation Army, says that the Branson Salvation Army cooling center will be open to those who need a break from the heat for free.

“We open up the doors when we have heat waves or heat advisories so that people can come in and just get away from the elements,” Robertson says.