Branson community celebrates addiction recovery month

BRANSON, Mo.– September is recovery month people in the Ozarks are a celebrating their recovery from addiction

The group is called peeps in recovery peers encouraging and empowering peers. Everyone in the group has been through the addiction of some kind and today, the gathered for their third annual picnic at Table Rock state park.

After serving multiple prison sentences and being arrested for her 8th DUI, Patricia Sams was put through a court-ordered program that she calls a blessing.

When she completed it, she was compelled to help others. Sams wanted to give more than just one hour of the acute care needed.

She says she wanted her program to help them get integrated back into life, by walking beside them the other 23 hours of the day. September 27, the group gathered at Table Rock state park, to celebrate recovery.

Bartholomew Handwerker, who has been in the program for 8 months, said, “A year ago I was living on the streets in Orlando homeless. Eating out of a trash can, doing everything I had to do just to find a place to take a shower.”

This is a developing story.