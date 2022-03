BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department says a former manager of the Jackie B Goode Uptown Cafe was arrested for stealing $62,000 by electronically diverting credit card payments.

Quentin “Pierce” Evans, 23-years-old, was arrested on March 10th with a class C felony for Stealing $25,000 or more. His bail was set for $75,000.

Evans is the co-owner of Summit Nightlife, Branson’s first and only nightclub.