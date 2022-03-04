BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson Public Works Department announced its annual Spring Cleanup on April 4, 2022.

The Spring Cleanup offers no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that typically aren’t picked up by trash services.

The cleanup service is available for individual residents of Branson, but not for businesses or commercial entities. The pick-up dates are as follows:

Ward 1 – Monday, April 4

Ward 2 – Tuesday, April 5

Ward 3 – Wednesday, April 6

Brush and limb pickup for all wards starts Thursday, April 7 and will take several days to complete.

Ward 1 – Green, Ward 2- Blue, Ward-3 Red

All items must be at the curb by 8 a.m. on the day of pick-up. Brush and limbs must be at the curb by 8 a.m. on Monday, April 4.

Limbs and brush do not need to be bundled but must be cut and stacked at the curb in manageable 4-6’ piles. No more than one dump truck load of limbs and brush will be hauled from any residence.

For more information on what items the City will and will not pick up, click here.