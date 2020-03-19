Branson city leaders discuss taking action to prevent COVID-19 from spreading

BRANSON, Mo. — City leaders in Branson are talking about taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The board will go through its regular agenda tonight before discussing a change to the municipal code that could help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This change would prohibit any public gathering of 10 or more people in Branson.

It would, however, allow businesses to stay open, including dine-in restaurants.

A huge difference from what we have seen happen in Springfield-Greene County.

Businesses would not be allowed to have more than 25% of their occupancy.

These acts would be punishable by a $500 fine or up to 90 days in jail.

This is an open meeting, but city hall is requesting that those who don’t have to come, watch live online to keep the crowd to a minimum for health and safety concerns.

Ozarks First will be updating this story after the meeting and broadcasting new information in FOX News at 9 and KOLR10 News at 10.