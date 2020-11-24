Branson citizens graduate from Citizens Police Academy

BRANSON, Mo. — There are now 19 new graduates of the Branson Police Department Citizens Police Academy

All members were required to complete 36 hours of instruction which took over 12 weeks. The course covered topics such as police policies, crime scene proceessing, SWAT operations and organizational structure within the department.

The goal of the academy is to build relationships in the community. An individual must be at least 21-years-old and have no felony charges.

Applications for the Spring Citizen Police Academy are now open through the department.

For additional information, you can call Officer Darold Donathan at (417) 337-8503 or email him at ddonathan@bransonmo.gov.