Branson Christmas Coalition releases list of biggest Christmas tree displays

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Christmas Coalition has released this year’s list of biggest Christmas tree displays in town.

There are 23 new trees this year, but the biggest one will be at Silver Dollar City’s “Joy on Town Square” and will soar 80 feet into the sky.

For the first time this year, trees can be seen throughout Branson’s entertainment district at all three family fun parks.

The 10-mile trek from the downtown Branson roundabout up Main Street to West 76 Country Boulevard and all the way out to Silver Dollar City.

