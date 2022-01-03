Branson charity forgives past patient debt and penalty fees

BRANSON, Mo. – The Faith Community Health Board of Directors declared 2022 the “Year of Jubilee” for their organization, forgiving past debts and penalty fees from patients of their clinic.

“The move to forgive all past debt underscores our mission to provide care, compassionate care for the

community” said Tom Willcox, FCH board chair and pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Branson.

“Our board realized the disciplinary charge was preventing individuals from reengaging with the clinic and causing further impact to their health and therefore their quality of life,” said Anne E. McGregor, Interim Executive Director of FCH. “We have seen time and again that when men and women find an affordable, quality home for their health and medication needs they are able to live life better; engaged in their families and communities.”

The owners of Pasghettis Restaurant and Attraction, Babette and Nolan Fogle, donated the funds to pay the previously outstanding balance for the clinic.

“We admire the work of Faith Community Health, the gap they fill in our community is real and needed. I did not hesitate a moment when I understood what the ‘Year of Jubilee’ was,” said Babette Fogle, board member of Faith Community Health.