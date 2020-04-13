Branson Chamber task force to help make plans for reopening businesses

BRANSON, Mo.– The Branson Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB has assembled a task force to begin making plans for the economic revitalization of Branson.

Representatives from several businesses, including the live entertainment, attractions, retail, lodging, and restaurant sectors, as well as the school district and city hall, will meet this week online.

President/CEO, Branson Chamber/CVB Jeff Seifried said, “A group is assembling later this week including members of the theater, the hotel/lodging industry, the city to talk about what does Branson look like when we open?”