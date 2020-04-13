Branson Chamber task force to help make plans for reopening businesses

Local News

by: Jacob Blount

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo.– The Branson Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB has assembled a task force to begin making plans for the economic revitalization of Branson.

Representatives from several businesses, including the live entertainment, attractions, retail, lodging, and restaurant sectors, as well as the school district and city hall, will meet this week online.

President/CEO, Branson Chamber/CVB Jeff Seifried said, “A group is assembling later this week including members of the theater, the hotel/lodging industry, the city to talk about what does Branson look like when we open?”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now